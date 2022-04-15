Submit Photos/Videos
Military families celebrate Purple Up Day at Riverside Elementary

By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Schools served breakfast to their students with families in the military.

They called it ‘Purple Up Day’, and it’s part of the month of the military child. We stopped by for the special event at Riverside Elementary School.

It’s an hour and a half before school starts, and dozens of kids came early.

“This is that one day a year where we shine a light on those kids who deal with a lot of change who deal with uncertainty,” said Kirk Wright, principal.

Riverside invited military kids and their parents to the school’s purple-covered cafeteria for their first-ever purple-up breakfast.

“Whether they’ve been here a year, two years, three years, they’re like part of the family, and they adjust so quickly,” he said.

Jacob Penman joined his family before heading to Fort Gordon. He appreciates the sacrifices they’ve made.

“It’s great to get to take a bit of time out to spend time at their school, see a little bit of their life, celebrate them for a bit,” said Penman. “I have three children. One was born in England, one was born in Kansas, one was born in Indiana.”

Wright said: “They’re so resilient through all the changes in their lives, and their parents just set them up for success in such wonderful ways.”

Purple up day at Riverside Elementary