Local business booms ahead of Easter weekend

By William Rioux
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Easter celebrations are returning to normal.

We went to a flower shop downtown that says they’re working non-stop to keep up with their holiday orders.

It may seem calm inside Flowers on Broad right now, but the past two weeks have been the busiest they’ve been since the start of the pandemic.

“Masters week was a rough week for us. We ran all week for seven days straight from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.,” said Brent Slagle, owner.

We asked him exactly how it’s rough when you’ve had more business than ever before.

“That’s rough for us. That’s rough for us because we had weddings on top of that,” he said.

Things will only get crazier for them after tournament week.

“We’re just calming down from that, and now we’re gearing up for Easter weekend,” said Slagle.

They haven’t even had a chance to catch their breath.

“We’ve probably doubled what we did last year for Easter,” he said.

Families are getting back together after a long two years.

“We’re doing a lot of floral centerpieces for the holidays for the family Sunday’s lunch. Corsages have picked up a good bit for Easter, so that’s been a good welcome back,” he said.

It’s been a nice welcome back for customers downtown too. They’re just now catching their breath after COVID.

Deadra Thompson said: “Back to normal. Back to normal. It’s a breath of fresh air.”

Now, families can finally exhale for the holiday weekend.

“We just thank God that we can get back together without the masks and without being scared and people coming out of their holes and coming out their shells. It’s a great thing that we can come back and be normal, that we can show love and give love to our family and friends,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

