Lane closure set on Furys Ferry Road in Columbia County

Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road is expected to begin on April 20 at 9 a.m.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)- Columbia County announced a temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road.

The lane closure will be in the southbound lanes, from Sullivan Hartfield Road to Colony Drive.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from April 20-29.

The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Fury Ferry Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, reduce speed, and seek an alternate route if possible.

Early Storms Saturday, Late Rain Sunday