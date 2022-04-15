Lane closure set on Furys Ferry Road in Columbia County
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)- Columbia County announced a temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road.
The lane closure will be in the southbound lanes, from Sullivan Hartfield Road to Colony Drive.
The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from April 20-29.
The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Fury Ferry Road.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, reduce speed, and seek an alternate route if possible.
