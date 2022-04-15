Submit Photos/Videos
Guilty plea filed in Ga. hit scheme against whistleblower

Scales of Justice.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A guilty plea abruptly ended the trial of a man who participated in a conspiracy to kill a man who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme to fraudulently employee undocumented workers.

Higinio Perez-Bravo, 52, of Savannah, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, ending his trial in U.S. District Court as the third day was about to begin, federal prosecutors said Friday. He faces a mandatory penalty of life in prison.

The guilty plea follows that of Pablo Rangel-Rubio, 53, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States who lived in Rincon.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE:

In March, Rangel-Rubio pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conceal, harbor and shield illegal aliens; conspiracy to commit money laundering; three counts of money laundering; and one count of aiding and abetting retaliation against a witness.

He awaits a negotiated sentence of 600 months in prison, while his brother, Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, also a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States, awaits trial on related charges.

As reflected in court records and evidence presented to the jury, Perez-Bravo was paid $20,000 for the use of his vehicles and for acting as the getaway driver in the murder of Eliud Montoya, a U.S. citizen who blew the whistle on a scheme for hiring and mistreating illegal aliens.

Pablo Rangel-Rubio, himself an illegal immigrant from Mexico, worked as a supervisor at Wolf Tree. He routed the illegal immigrants’ paychecks to himself, and, as a result of this scheme, he admitted that the conspirators netted more than $3.5 million.

Montoya, a U.S. citizen who also worked at Wolf Tree, saw his colleagues being mistreated by Pablo Rangel-Rubio. He complained to the company and to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. 

After Montoya blew the whistle on the scheme, Pablo Rangel-Rubio arranged for Montoya’s murder by paying Perez-Bravo, according to federal prosecutors.

