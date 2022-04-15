Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia county still pursuing spaceport that voters rejected

FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the...
FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, has denied a request to stop Camden County from buying land for a planned spaceport near the Georgia coast, dealing the latest blow to opponents of the project. (Spaceport Camden via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Officials in a Georgia county say they’re moving ahead with plans to build a launch pad for commercial rockets barely a month after residents voted to halt the project by a margin of nearly 3-to-1.

Commissioners in coastal Camden County said in a statement Thursday that they have approved purchasing 4,000 acres for the proposed Spaceport Camden.

Camden County has spent a decade and more than $10 million pursuing the spaceport, promising economic growth by blasting satellites into orbit.

Critics argue the project has serious safety and environmental risks.

Commissioners are asking the Georgia Supreme Court to declare the referendum invalid.

