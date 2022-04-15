Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Father shoots son with a crossbow in Augusta, deputies say

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was arrested after shooting his son with a crossbow Friday afternoon, according to Richmond County deputies.

At 2:45 pm, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 2300 block of Dorn Road to investigate a report of an assault.

MORE | 24-year-old man dies after being shot in Augusta

The suspect, James Wesley Harn Jr., 67, shot his son, James Alexander Harn, 40, in the back with a crossbow, deputies reported.

The father then barricaded himself in the residence, deputies said.

Deputies were able to take him into custody without further incident.

The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Details emerge on shooting that hurt 2 before girl was killed
Augusta crime
24-year-old man dies after being shot in Augusta
Arbrie Anthony
8-year-old’s family reacts to indictments in her slaying
Deputies respond to shooting at Prague Court
One person injured in Augusta shooting near Fort Gordon
Burke County High School, Waynesboro, Ga.
Burke County High student arrested after bomb threat

Latest News

Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road is expected to begin on April 20 at 9 a.m.
Lane closure set on Furys Ferry Road in Columbia County
Large brush fire leads to evacuations in Windsor area
Federal Courthouse
Warren County man faces federal gun, drug charges
Early Storms Saturday, Late Rain Sunday
Early Storms Saturday, Late Rain Sunday