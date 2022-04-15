Father shoots son with a crossbow in Augusta, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was arrested after shooting his son with a crossbow Friday afternoon, according to Richmond County deputies.

At 2:45 pm, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 2300 block of Dorn Road to investigate a report of an assault.

The suspect, James Wesley Harn Jr., 67, shot his son, James Alexander Harn, 40, in the back with a crossbow, deputies reported.

The father then barricaded himself in the residence, deputies said.

Deputies were able to take him into custody without further incident.

The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.

