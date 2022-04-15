DOJ settles DJJ civil rights investigation into Broad River Road Complex for juveniles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Depart of Justice’s (DOJ) Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney Office for the District of South Carolina announced a settlement agreement in a civil rights investigation involving the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

The complaint against the Broad River Road Complex in Columbia and the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) says, “...depriving children confined in the Broad River Road Complex (“BRRC”) of rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution and laws of the United States.”

The investigation began in October of 2017. Friday the DOJ’s investigation concluded, “..employees at the Broad River Road Complex engage in a pattern of excessive force that harms children and violates their constitutional rights.”

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. “This comprehensive settlement agreement will protect children held in the Broad River Road Complex from harm and the damaging impact of long-term isolation. We will continue working to safeguard the civil rights of children held in detention facilities across the county.

The agreement resolves the claims that DJJ fails to protect children at BRRC from harm and uses prolonged isolation as a punishment.

The agreement says the DJJ will increase safety at BRRC. These changes include staffing patterns, positive behavior management for juveniles to reduce violence and additional video surveillance. The DJJ will also be required to limit the use of force and restraints and improve their investigations.

Additionally, use of isolation will be restricted to times only a child is an immediate danger to themselves or others. The DOJ said an independent expert is being appointed to monitor the agreement and make recommendations to ensure is it enforced.

