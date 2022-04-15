Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will drop to the mid and low 50s into early Friday morning. Winds will be light and variable.

Today looks mostly sunny with gorgeous conditions. Temperatures won’t be too cool behind the front. Morning lows will be in the mid to low 50s. Afternoon highs will get close to 80. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-12 mph.

Another cold front will approach the area this weekend. This will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday. It doesn’t look like a complete washout, but there will be an hour or two window when storms will pass through your location then the rest of the day should be dry. Highs Saturday will be warm and get close to 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

The front will stall near the CSRA Sunday and continue rain chances into the second half of the weekend. Morning lows Sunday will be near 60. Highs on Sunday will be cooler in the mid-70s. Rain chances Sunday look highest in the afternoon and evening hours, so early services Sunday should not be impacted. Winds will be out of the east between 5-12 mph.

Wedge conditions are possible Monday, which means clouds, showers, and well below normal temperatures across the region. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

