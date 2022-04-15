Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s this evening through around midnight. Overnight lows into early Saturday will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase overnight as winds turn out of the south.

A line of showers and storms will pass through the CSRA Saturday morning through around midday. Each location in the CSRA will have a 1-3 hour window when rain will be moving through, but the rest of the day should remain dry. The Storm Prediction Center has the central and southern CSRA under a low risk for severe storms, mainly for strong wind gusts and large hail being possible with a few storms. Highs Saturday will be warm and get close to 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 8-15 mph.

Isolated severe weather possible Saturday. (WRDW)

Morning lows Sunday will be near 60. Highs on Sunday will be cooler in the mid-70s. Rain chances Sunday look highest in the afternoon and evening hours, so early services Sunday should not be impacted. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-12 mph.

Widespread heavy rain is expected Sunday night through Monday as a coastal low pressure system and cold front merge over the region. Rain totals will likely be over an inch for most of the CSRA from this system. Highs will stuggle to make it to the mid and upper 60s Monday afternoon with clouds and rain chances on and off during the day.

Skies finally clear Tuesday. Sunshine and highs in the mid-70s are expected Tuesday through Wednesday next week. Morning lows Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-40s.

