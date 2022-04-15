Bulldog Fest returns to S.C. State University in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University announced Thursday the return of Bulldog Fest. The annual celebration has not been held since 2019.

“I am so excited because we haven’t had Bulldog Fest since 2019. So, this is like our big comeback. This is the return,” said Campus Activities Board President Ariel Robinson.

Running from April 18 to April 24 the campus will hold a series student activities. These include tournaments, parties, socials, meltdowns and a football scrimmage on April 23.

In addition to the normal events, this year will feature a college prom April 22 for freshmen and sophomore students that missed their high school proms because of the COVID pandemic.

