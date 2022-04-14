Submit Photos/Videos
Washington County deputies rescue stranded quails from roadway

By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crates of live quail caused a stir for Washington County deputies Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 24 East and Highway 231 in Davisboro for a report of live quail being in the roadway.

Deputies say they found twenty-two crates of live quail in the roadway, many of whom were loose in the area. With the help of community members, all of the quail were gathered and placed back in the crates.

Georgia D.O.T later came to the scene and removed the crates from the roadway and stated they would keep them until the owners could be located.

The owners were later contacted by Sheriff Cochran and the quails were returned to continue their journey.

