Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has given $500,000 to a group that is now running ads attacking Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

The spending appears aimed at boosting former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s Republican primary challenge to Kemp, although it never mentions Perdue by name.

It’s the first major outlay from Trump’s Save America PAC, which entered the year with $120 million in cash.

The former president has until now been reluctant to spend large chunks of that money.

The donation underlines continuing obsession with beating Kemp, whom he views as disloyal for refusing to help overturn his defeat in the state’s 2020 presidential election.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Carswell (city of Waynesboro photo)
Waynesboro mayor pleads guilty to felony charges
Antoine Redfield, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Henri Ramone Beach.
Street gang members indicted in 8-year-old’s fatal drive-by shooting
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Two wanted for questioning in Wheeler Road aggravated assault
Windsor Spring Road.
Deputies respond to Windsor Spring Road accident
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Latest News

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, legislators, and other guests,...
Gov. Kemp signs legislation supporting Georgia’s ag industry
Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
Officials get a grilling on problems with low-income housing
Gov. Brian Kemp signs Georgia's constitutional carry bill on April 12, 2022.
WATCH: Kemp signs constitutional carry gun legislation
Georgia voting stickers
Massive voter drive in Georgia looks ahead to 2022 elections