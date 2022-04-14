Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has given $500,000 to a group that is now running ads attacking Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

The spending appears aimed at boosting former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s Republican primary challenge to Kemp, although it never mentions Perdue by name.

It’s the first major outlay from Trump’s Save America PAC, which entered the year with $120 million in cash.

The former president has until now been reluctant to spend large chunks of that money.

The donation underlines continuing obsession with beating Kemp, whom he views as disloyal for refusing to help overturn his defeat in the state’s 2020 presidential election.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.