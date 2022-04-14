Submit Photos/Videos
Temporary lane closure on Lewiston Road

By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County announced a temporary lane closure on Lewiston Road.

The lane closure will be the right, northbound lane of Lewiston Road from the westbound I-20 off-ramp to Sugarcreek Drive.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from April 18 through April 22.

According to officials, the temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, reduce speed, and seek an alternate route if possible.

