Professional disc golfer tours the country in his car

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A major disc golf tournament is coming to Columbia County for the first time.

We met one competitor who’s making a career for himself on the road.

“It’s fulfillment of a lifelong dream,” said John Willis.

Willis is living his dream of touring the country as a professional disc golfer.

“I remember just wishing to be out here when I was a child. Nothing I’d rather be doing,” he said.

Traveling from city to city all year takes dedication, and for him, dedication looks like a 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan.

“I’ll probably be in the van going on 300 nights or so,” said Willis.

His minivan is a mini home.

“It’s nice. There’s plenty of room,” he said.

His bed is made of foam, and the living room is the passenger seat turned around.

“It’s nice and comfortable just sitting here. You can relax, read a book,” he said.

Willis thinks it’ll save him about $20,000 this year. He loves living this way and not just for the savings.

“You can take it wherever you want, you get to go wherever you want, live out of it. You can go cook and sleep and travel the country, and you’re not really set to any restrictions of a foundation,” he said.

He’s competing in the Champions Cup at Wildwood Park near Clarks Hill Lake. The tournament continues through Sunday.

“Living the van life. Trying to make the most out of disc golf,” said Willis.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.