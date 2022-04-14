Master’s Table Soup Kitchen reopening indoor dining space

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, guests at the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen will enjoy indoor seating starting this Sunday, which is Easter.

The soup kitchen has provided outdoor courtyard seating and to-go boxes for the last two years out of an abundance of caution. Returning to pre-pandemic operations will allow guests to rest, socialize, and enjoy a nutritious lunch in an air-conditioned dining room.

“We are thrilled to reopen our dining room after two years of serving our daily lunch outdoors,” said Amy Breitmann, president and CEO of Golden Harvest Food Bank. “Although we have been able to serve every day throughout the pandemic, our staff and volunteers are excited to fellowship and serve our neighbors in need of a hot meal back inside our beautiful indoor dining space. We are thankful we can open our doors to the community as well as welcome back our volunteers at full force.”

The reopening comes with an increased need for volunteers. The soup kitchen will need 20 volunteers daily to prepare and serve a nutritious, flavorful meal for hundreds of neighbors.

The soup kitchen serves hot meals to around 200 guests between 11 a.m. and noon each day, 365 days a year. It never closed during the pandemic and has continued to serve every day.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.