Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Man guilty of killing wife, 3 kids, pet dog in Florida

During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell said Todt nonchalantly...
During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell said Todt nonchalantly detailed the killings to investigators after his January 2020 arrest at the family’s home near Walt Disney World.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A physical therapist from Connecticut has been convicted of killing his wife, three young children and the family’s dog two years ago in central Florida.

A 12-member jury on Thursday evening found 46-year-old Anthony Todt guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty.

Prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty, which means Todt will receive a mandatory life sentence.

During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell said Todt nonchalantly detailed the killings to investigators after his January 2020 arrest at the family’s home near Walt Disney World.

He later claimed that his wife killed the children and then stabbed herself.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Carswell (city of Waynesboro photo)
Waynesboro mayor pleads guilty to felony charges
Antoine Redfield, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Henri Ramone Beach.
Suspects accused in the murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony indicted by a grand jury
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Two wanted for questioning in Wheeler Road aggravated assault
Windsor Spring Road.
Deputies respond to Windsor Spring Road accident
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Latest News

FILE – The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued an emergency use authorization for...
FDA authorizes 1st breath test for COVID-19 infection
Richmond County Marshals Office
I-TEAM: Richmond County Marshals Office pioneers new program
Dawn Oden was in need of a kidney transplant. Little did she know her perfect match was right...
Best friends become ‘perfect match’ for kidney transplant
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas moves to ease border gridlock over ‘sense of urgency’