Have you seen this missing endangered Richmond County man?

Shane Steven Yarbrough
Shane Steven Yarbrough(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies need the public’s help to find a missing Richmond County man.

28-year-old Shane Yarbrough was last seen on Wednesday, April 13, on foot near 2739 Raborn Road in Hephzibah.

Deputies say Yarbrough made multiple suicidal comments to friends and family members before shutting off his cell phone. He is believed to frequent the wooded areas near Patterson Bridge Road, Willis Foreman Road and Raborn Road.

He has brown hair, green eyes, is 5′11 and weighs about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing camouflage clothing and snake boots.

Yarbrough is considered an endangered missing person.

If you have any information concerning Shane Yarbrough or his whereabouts, please contact any on call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

