Gov. McMaster signs bill on convention of states

Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed into law the bill seeking changes to the Constitution.
Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed into law the bill seeking changes to the Constitution.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina is now the latest state to call for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed into law the bill seeking changes to the Constitution.

State lawmakers tailored their call for a convention to spending checks on the federal government, curbing the federal government’s jurisdiction and power and setting term limits for Congress.

About 18 other states, mostly Republican-led and concentrated in the South, have passed similar proposals.

Opponents of the call for a constitutional convention have argued that revisions to the constitution could put existing amendments at risk.

