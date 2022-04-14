Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Georgia’s Sen. Warnock raises $13.6M in 2022′s first quarter

Sen. Raphael Warnock makes remarks after arriving in Augusta for a visit on Aug. 20, 2021.
Sen. Raphael Warnock makes remarks after arriving in Augusta for a visit on Aug. 20, 2021.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says he’s raised $13.6 million this year for his re-election campaign.

The Democrat’s staff says that’s the most ever raised by a U.S. Senate candidate in the first quarter of an election year.

MORE | Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp

Warnock’s overall fundraising tops $65 million in the battleground state, which could determine control of the Senate.

Warnock is a heavy favorite to defeat Tamara Johnson-Shealey in the Democratic primary while Herschel Walker is the frontrunner among six Republicans.

Walker has been raising large amounts of money as well, but has trailed Warnock thus far, collecting $5.4 million in the last three months of 2021.

The primary will be held May 24.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Carswell (city of Waynesboro photo)
Waynesboro mayor pleads guilty to felony charges
Antoine Redfield, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Henri Ramone Beach.
Street gang members indicted in 8-year-old’s fatal drive-by shooting
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Two wanted for questioning in Wheeler Road aggravated assault
Windsor Spring Road.
Deputies respond to Windsor Spring Road accident
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Latest News

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, legislators, and other guests,...
Gov. Kemp signs legislation supporting Georgia’s ag industry
Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
Officials get a grilling on problems with low-income housing
Gov. Brian Kemp signs Georgia's constitutional carry bill on April 12, 2022.
WATCH: Kemp signs constitutional carry gun legislation