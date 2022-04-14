Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia unemployment rate falls to new all-time low

Fist bump(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate has reached a new all-time low.

The jobless rate fell to 3.1% in March after a record low of 3.2% in February, officials said Thursday.

The previous low was 4.4% in March 2021.

Close to 5.1 million Georgians were working in March, while 165,000 Georgians were unemployed.

Wages are rising in a tight labor market, and the state Labor Department says pay was 9% higher in February compared to two years earlier.

“With a record number of jobs being created, we have a situation where this will continue to be the case for the immediate future,” state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said,

Employer payrolls rose by 12,000 in Georgia in March, reaching 4.74 million.

That’s a new all-time high, for the fourth month in a row.

Job numbers were at an all-time high in:

  • Trade and transportation, 999,800, including the transportation and warehousing sector, 266,700.
  • Financial activities, 265,600.
  • Professional and business services, 779,900, including the professional, scientific, and technical services sector, 317,500.
  • Administrative and support services, 371,500.
  • Education and health services, 625,500, including the health care and social assistance sector, 530,100.

The numbers released Thursday are adjusted to cancel seasonal fluctuations.

Also in the news ...

GA. REVENUES: The state of Georgia’s net tax collections for March totaled $2.76 billion, for an increase of $862.9 million, or 45.5 percent, compared to March 2021, when net tax collections approached $1.90 billion. Year-to-date, net tax collections totaled $22.52 billion, for an increase of nearly $3.59 billion, or 18.9 percent, compared to the previous fiscal year. Officials said the difference is mainly due to a change in tax deadlines.

