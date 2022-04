COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands lined the streets in downtown Columbia to take part in the National Championship parade for the South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team.

The Gamecocks won their second national title in program history on April 3, 2022 in Minneapolis.

Quite the scene in Columbia pic.twitter.com/YE9wpti8Mj — Zach Prelutsky (@zachprelutsky) April 13, 2022

