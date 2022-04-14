Rep. Rick Allen calls for HUD investigation at Bon Air Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Living conditions at a local apartment complex are grabbing the attention of congressional leaders.

It’s a story our I-TEAM has covered for more than six years. Code violations at the Bon Air Apartments on Walton Way.

Georgia Congressman Rick Allen is calling for a formal investigation.

We spoke with a tenant who says she didn’t want to interview because she’s afraid of the possibility of being evicted by speaking out. She’s had leaks from the ceiling, mold, mildew, and bedbugs in her apartment.

“I don’t think anybody should be living in that way,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

An old, white building on the top of a hill. The outside is peaceful, but inside...

“I was in shock when I walked into one of the rooms. Big old holes in the wall and ceilings have open, exposed beams,” she said.

McKnight recently asked code enforcement to inspect the property. They found more than 20 violations. Add that on to 19 fire violations found about a month ago.

“Redwood Housing owned this place now for over a year, and nothing has changed. Not one thing this changed,” said McKnight.

Allen’s letter to the Federal Housing Authority calls for an inspection. He cites our 2016 I-TEAM investigation that found residents were living months without heat in the winter and air in the summer.

Section 8 properties like Bon Air operate under HUD guidelines. With a lengthy checklist of quality living requirements. If they find violations, they’ll force the owners to bring them to compliance.

McKnight hopes this potential inspection into Bon Air will have a trickle-down effect and pressure other low-income housing owners to fix up their issues, too.

We are keeping track of repairs being made at Bon Air Apartments. There are new appliances, pumps, fixed ceilings, and upgraded bathrooms.

“People deserve to have a better living. That’s not living, it’s unfortunate,” said McKnight.

