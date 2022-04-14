Family of 8-year-old killed in drive-by shooting reacts to indictment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Anthony family feels one step closer to justice.

On Wednesday, five alleged gang members are now formally charged in connection to the deadly drive-by shooting that took the life of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony.

The DA gave the 25-count indictment against five members of the “Loyalty Over Everything” gang.

Antoine Redfield, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Henri Ramone Beach. (WRDW)

We don’t have the mugshots for Kendariss Brown or Destiny Rich.

It’s been a difficult three months for Anthony’s family, but now, they’re breathing a little easier.

“Today was one of those days that I was thinking about her real heavy. To get a call and say ‘hey, a couple more people have been indicted,’ it was a relief,” said Arthur Anthony, Arbrie’s dad

Jamila McDaniel, Anthony’s aunt said: “I was thanking God. My prayers have been answered.”

The DA office says these new charges are: “A signal to all who are involved in gang violence that this community will not stand for it.”

Anthony’s family says these new charges prove that.

Arthur said: “It let me know that the state, everyone is actually working. They’re trying to bring justice for my baby.”

They’re hopeful this is a step in the right direction, not just for their family but for other families who have fallen victim to gun violence. The family is thankful for the support of the community shown over the last few months.

McDaniel said: “We just know that Arbrie’s smiling down, and this is one step closer to getting justice. I know this was a sad situation, but my niece, it didn’t go in vain. If they work hard for her, they’ll work hard for everybody else.”

The DA’s office says the case has been referred to the newly formed Violent Crimes Unit for the DA’s Office, and they expect further charges to follow as the investigation continues.

