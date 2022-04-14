Diamond Lakes Regional Park closes for the day, city officials say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Diamond Lakes Regional Park is closed Thursday, according to Augusta city officials.

Both access gates from Windsor Spring Road and Willis Foreman Road were locked beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Access to the Diamond Lakes Campground is limited to patrons, and reservations will be checked at the gate on Willis Foreman Road.

There will be no access to any other park areas, including the Diamond Lakes Library, the Robert Howard Community Center and the walking track.

The after-school-Program at Robert Howard Community Center will operate as usual. Media interested in covering this topic should contact Danielle Harris at dharris@augustaga.gov or call 706-564-3460.

