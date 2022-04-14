Details emerge on shooting that hurt 2 before 8-year-old was killed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of the suspects in the fatal drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old girl are also charged in a shooting that injured two teenagers two days earlier.

We’re getting the details today about that earlier shooting.

District Attorney Jared T. Williams’ office said this week that five alleged gang members had been indicted in the Jan. 8 fatal shooting of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony outside her home at the Dogwood Terrace Apartments off Old Savannah Road.

Charged in the 25-count indictment are these alleged members of the Loyalty Over Everything gang, also known as LOE:

Antoine Rodrigues Redfield, 22.

Kendariss Brown

Henri Ramone Beach, 20.

Destiny Rich.

Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., 20.

Rich, Brown and Thomas are not in custody.

All except Rich are also charged in a shooting around 7 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 2100 block of Third Avenue.

After that shooting, deputies found a 16-year-old boy at the scene with two gunshot wounds in the right leg above the knee, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Antoine Redfield, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Henri Ramone Beach. (WRDW)

He said he and the 16-year-old had been walking between two buildings on Third Avenue heading to a gas station getting a drink, deputies reported.

The 14-year-old heard 10 gunshots and saw his friend fall to the ground. The 14-year-old ran back towards his home when he was shot in the right ankle.

A witness reported that she saw a gray vehicle drive by and she heard 13 shots coming from it. Then a red vehicle drove by and five shots were heard coming from it.

Deputies found 11 shell casings on the roadway.

“The breadth and scope of this indictment is a signal to all who are involved in gang violence: this community will not stand for it, and this District Attorney’s Office is going to use everything at our disposal to remove you from our safe society,” a news from Williams’ office release stated. “We are going to root out gang violence in this community, and we will not rest until justice is done for these victims.”

Williams says the case has been referred to the newly formed Violent Crimes Unit for the DA’s Office, and they expect further charges to follow as the investigation continues.

