Delta loses $940 million in Q1, but bookings, revenue, surge

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s main air carrier lost $940 million in the first quarter yet bookings surged in recent weeks, setting up a breakout summer as Americans try to put the pandemic behind them.

And while revenue for Delta Air Lines for the quarter was surprisingly strong, the Atlanta airline faces stiff headwinds, including a sharp rise in fuel and labor costs.

CEO Ed Bastian says bookings in the last five weeks have set a record, which he thinks shows that American are done with the pandemic and want to reclaim their previous lifestyles.

Delta’s shares ended up more than 6% Wednesday.

Augusta Regional Airport is served by two main commercial carriers, Delta and American, While total bookings fluctuate from month to month, Delta usually flies more passengers into and out of Augusta.

