The City of Aiken Municipal Building moves to a new location

City of Aiken Municipal Building
City of Aiken Municipal Building(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting April 18, the City of Aiken will be operating at the new municipal building.

The location is 111 Chesterfield Street South, at the southwest corner of Richland Avenue and Chesterfield Street. This will allow for enhanced customer service and improved operations, according to the release.

The structure, originally the Henderson Hotel, was built in 1930 and has been completely refurbished at the cost of $13.78 million.

The following services will be in the new building:

  • Building Inspections- 803-642-7675
  • City Manager’s Office and Mayor- 803-642-7654
  • Finance (Tax, Business License, and Utility Payments) - 803-642-7603
  • HR- 803-642-7660
  • Planning Department- 803-642-7608
  • Risk Management- 803-643-2124
  • Tourism- 803-293-7846

Utility payments may be made in the first-floor lobby, the drive-through service, by mail, by phone, online via the City of Aiken website, or by using the drive-up dropbox. April 18, the transition of all services from 214 Park Ave. SW, including drop boxes, will be completed.

Except for posted holidays, the drive-through will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility payments.

According to the release, city council, and commission meetings will continue to be held at the previous location.

