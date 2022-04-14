Submit Photos/Videos
Bomb threat brings deputies to Burke County High School

Burke County High School, Waynesboro, Ga.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating a bomb threat called into Burke County High School on Thursday morning.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Richmond County Bomb Squad and the Waynesboro Fire Department are currently investigating the threat.

At 10:10 a.m., a caller phoned the high school and claimed that a bomb would detonate within 10 minutes of the call, deputies reported. Authorities initially thought the caller was a female but later said the caller was a male.

“We take all threats seriously and all protocols are being followed to insure that all students and faculty are safe,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We ask that parents refrain from rushing to the school as this only adds work we are already doing. There will be further information forth coming as it is available.”

The incident comes several months after a wave of similar threats, some fueled by social media “challenges” that are popular with young people.

Burke County High School was one of the schools at the time that was a target of the threats.

