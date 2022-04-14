Bird flu striking Georgia’s bald eagle population, experts say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bird flu has been detected in bald eagles in Georgia and has likely undercut nesting success for the raptors in the state’s coastal counties, experts say.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the risk is low for transmission to humans; in fact, no human infections from the current strain of pathogenic avian influenza, H5N1, have been documented in the U.S.

But the virus can infect wild and domestic birds, as well as other animals, and it’s potentially lethal to them.

It’s been found in 11 wild birds in Georgia, including lesser scaup, gadwall, American wigeon and now bald eagle.

Samples from three bald eagles found dead, one each, in Chatham, Glynn and Liberty counties, tested as suspected positive last month at the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study in Athens. Those results were recently confirmed. Other eagle carcasses are being checked.

In Georgia’s six coastal counties, aerial surveys have revealed more failed eagle nests – those that did not fledge young – than expected. Some nests had dead eaglets. Others were missing young that usually would not have left the nest yet.

About a third of the eagle nests in Georgia are in the coastal counties, and the virus is typically carried by waterfowl and shorebirds. Eagles could have contracted the virus by preying or scavenging on dead or sick waterbirds

Dead bald eagles have been confirmed with the virus in other Southeastern states, including Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Experts say the bald eagle population in Georgia is strong and they don’t expect the virus to significantly slow the species’ rebound.

