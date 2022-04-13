USC Aiken mom speaks out after sentencing of son’s killer

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a USC Aiken student finally feels justice and some closure after a guilty plea from the man responsible.

More than two years ago, a neighbor found Jeremiah Duncan shot in the head in a car on Gunter and Talatha Church Road.

Aiken County deputies arrested Chandler Mann for a separate crime a year later, and Monday, he pleaded guilty to Duncan’s murder.

We spoke to Duncan’s mom, Judy. She shares how she’s moving forward.

“I’m feeling bittersweet,” she said.

When Judy and her family heard her son’s killer would spend the next 45 years behind bars, they immediately went to Aiken County’s Judicial Center.

They stood with pictures of the lost 22-year-old to keep his memory alive.

Duncan's family on Monday. (WRDW)

“A big part of our family was with us yesterday, and we were supportive towards one another. Everyone felt at ease of the verdict,” she said.

A prosecution that may have never come without the community speaking up.

“I would like to see our community become more involved in helping solve cases. We trust in the justice system to resolve and bring justice for our son, for my son, Jeremiah. And it paid off,” said Judy.

She says her son thrived on the football field and had a passion for baseball. He even looked towards sports journalism after college.

“He didn’t get the opportunity to finish his education, which he would’ve been graduating next month with a communication degree at USC Aiken. We wanted to do something to help other students in memory of Jeremiah,” she said.

Jeremiah’s Sports Foundation, a nonprofit created to help high school athletes go to college, has continued his memory. It’s already helped six students with more than $6,500 in scholarships.

After his death, Duncan’s family created Jeremiah’s Sports Foundation to provide college scholarships to youths in the CSRA. High school seniors who fulfill the requirements could receive $500 to $2,000. At least one scholarship will be used toward a student of Silver Bluff High School, Duncan’s alma mater.

The application deadline for the next round is May 1.

You can find the list of requirements here.

