Two wanted for questioning in Wheeler Road aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find two people in connection to a shooting incident.

The subjects pictured above are wanted for questioning regarding an incident in the parking lot of 2808 Wheeler Road on April 12.

According to the incident report, a witness and store video showed an unknown man pointing a weapon at someone in the parking lot of a business. The man allegedly fired the weapon the car of the victim as it was leaving the area.

You can contact Inv. Terry Bale or any on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1454 or (706) 821-1020 if you have any information.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.