Trial date set for former Ga. deputy in attempted murder case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A trial date has been set in the case of a former Georgia deputy accused of shooting his wife in the head in a Nashville hotel room.

Randy Austin, 61, resigned from the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office days after he was arrested for the Oct. 3, 2019 incident.

A grand jury in Davidson County, Tenn. later indicted Austin for attempted murder and a weapons charge.

WTOC has confirmed Austin is out on bond. The Davidson County Jail says he bonded out on June 18, 2021.

His wife survived the shooting, which happened while the couple was celebrating their one-year anniversary in Nashville.

A jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 8.

