GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -A semi truck has gotten stuck on a set of railroad tracks in Grovetown.

Grovetown Department of Public Safety responded to the scene at Katherine Street and Old Wrightsboro Road.

Officers say traffic is being diverted until the truck can be removed, and motorists should find an alternate route if possible.

