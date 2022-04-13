Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

New Details: Waynesboro mayor pleads guilty to felony charges

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested Greg Carswell back in 2020 on several charges related to identity theft.

A grand jury indicted him a year later, and now he plead guilty to four felony charges: identity fraud, theft by taking, theft by deception, and 2nd-degree forgery. The charges stem from another job Carswell works.

The incident report states Carswell stole $11,920 from Check into Cash Title Pawn from September 2019 to January 2020 while he worked there.

MORE | Waynesboro mayor pleads guilty to felony charges

The district manager filed the complaint and prosecuted Carswell. They say he made discounted payments off clients’ accounts without their knowledge, refinanced their loans, forged signatures, and made several payments on different accounts.

It states there was even some possible theft or illegal use of government funds during his term.

He was fired in early February 2020 for not showing up. Carswell contacted the investigator about turning himself in on July 24, 2020, after getting a COVID test. Two hours later, he suited up.

Three days later, he was brought to the Bulloch County Jail. Two years later, he’s pleaded guilty. The possible punishments for identity fraud alone are up to ten years in prison and up to a $100,000 fine. The city says since his plea, they’ve worked per state guidelines to remove and replace him.

MORE | Two wanted for questioning in Wheeler Road aggravated assault

“We have not gone through that process as to say he has been officially terminated, but we will follow the guidelines as they call for,” said James Jones, Waynesboro acting mayor.

The law says once there’s a final conviction, the official should be vacated immediately without further action. Then city council will have 90 days for a special election.

Right now, Jones will continue as acting mayor. We did reach out to Carswell for a comment but did not hear back.

“Elected officials have each citizen at heart. We want to do what’s best for each citizen in our city, and we continue to do what’s best for our city. That’s what we’re sworn to do. Take care of the citizens. That’s what we’re going to do,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

cancer
I-TEAM: Deadly cancer hotspots uncovered across the CSRA
Kelvin Taylor
Details emerge on how gunfire, chase erupted on Washington Road
Columbia County resident
Locals share thoughts on viral Columbia County video
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Stolen truck
Community helps patron track down stolen truck

Latest News

Alligator egg hunt at Phinizy Swamp Nature Park
Alligator egg hunt at Phinizy Swamp Nature Park
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Here’s how officials say the Constitutional Carry Law will impact us locally
News 12
Constitutions carry takes effect in Georgia
Augusta housing
Augusta city leaders and neighbors call for more affordable housing