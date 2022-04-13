New Details: Waynesboro mayor pleads guilty to felony charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested Greg Carswell back in 2020 on several charges related to identity theft.

A grand jury indicted him a year later, and now he plead guilty to four felony charges: identity fraud, theft by taking, theft by deception, and 2nd-degree forgery. The charges stem from another job Carswell works.

The incident report states Carswell stole $11,920 from Check into Cash Title Pawn from September 2019 to January 2020 while he worked there.

The district manager filed the complaint and prosecuted Carswell. They say he made discounted payments off clients’ accounts without their knowledge, refinanced their loans, forged signatures, and made several payments on different accounts.

It states there was even some possible theft or illegal use of government funds during his term.

He was fired in early February 2020 for not showing up. Carswell contacted the investigator about turning himself in on July 24, 2020, after getting a COVID test. Two hours later, he suited up.

Three days later, he was brought to the Bulloch County Jail. Two years later, he’s pleaded guilty. The possible punishments for identity fraud alone are up to ten years in prison and up to a $100,000 fine. The city says since his plea, they’ve worked per state guidelines to remove and replace him.

“We have not gone through that process as to say he has been officially terminated, but we will follow the guidelines as they call for,” said James Jones, Waynesboro acting mayor.

The law says once there’s a final conviction, the official should be vacated immediately without further action. Then city council will have 90 days for a special election.

Right now, Jones will continue as acting mayor. We did reach out to Carswell for a comment but did not hear back.

“Elected officials have each citizen at heart. We want to do what’s best for each citizen in our city, and we continue to do what’s best for our city. That’s what we’re sworn to do. Take care of the citizens. That’s what we’re going to do,” he said.

