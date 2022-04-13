Nestle Toll House to roll out stuffed cookie dough

Submit Photos/Videos
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Nestle Toll House is stuffing its cookie dough.

The iconic brand has been baking up some tasty new creations with its first-ever stuffed cookie dough.

You’ll have two flavors to choose from – chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling and double chocolate cookie dough with salted caramel filling.

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.

