Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Local students react to upcoming graduation without COVID guidelines

By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After lifting mask requirements in Columbia County schools, students are looking forward to graduation with no COVID protocols.

The last two years have been anything but normal for students.

“When everything shut down, it was a strange and a drastic change, but something you had to adjust to. At times it was difficult,” said Taijahn Towns, senior at Grovetown High School.

Layla Bland, senior at Greenbrier High School said: “As a student, it’s been a little different. We’ve had online classes and different bell schedules at the school. It’s all been a little hard on everybody.”

MORE | ‘We have to save our kids’: Mom speaks out on daughter’s bullying experience

Not only have classes changed but so have sports and other events.

“Last year, we weren’t allowed to have a regular homecoming, so people still found their way to do things. But it wasn’t the same as having a big ordeal like it usually was for students before the pandemic started,” she said.

Towns said: “Different things we had to adjust. Academics and sports, stuff like that.”

After almost two years of masking up at school, and social distancing, it’s all in the past.

Next month, seniors and their families will fill Evans Towne Center Park for the first graduation since 2019 with no COVID guidelines.

MORE | Army recruiters meet with local students to grow the cyber force

“Kind of takes that sense of security and going back to being able to do what other seniors before me did, and I looked forward to doing stuff like that,” he said.

It’s a sense of normalcy students have been craving.

Bland said: “It’s really important for all of us to have that, especially after having two years of uncertainty. I’m really looking forward to that, and it does mean a lot to me.”

Graduation in Columbia County is set for May 26-28 and the times vary based on the school.

  • May 26- Harlem High, 7:30 p.m.
  • May 27- Lakeside High, 8:30 a.m., Evans High, 7:30 p.m.
  • May 28- Greenbrier High, 8:30 a.m., Grovetown High, 7:30 p.m.
  • Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

cancer
I-TEAM: Deadly cancer hotspots uncovered across the CSRA
Columbia County resident
Locals share thoughts on viral Columbia County video
Kelvin Taylor
Details emerge on how gunfire, chase erupted on Washington Road
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Stolen truck
Community helps patron track down stolen truck

Latest News

Duncan USCA Student
USC Aiken mom speaks out after sentencing of son’s killer
No COVID restrictions for Columbia County graduations
No COVID restrictions for Columbia County graduations
USC Aiken
Man sentenced in murder of USC Aiken student
officer involved shooting in Savannah
Police identify man involved in officer-involved shooting in Savannah