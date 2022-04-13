Last suspect charged in slaying of 25-year-old in mobile home park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have charged a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a man found in an Augusta mobile home park.

Carlos Figueroa was taken into custody in Pinellas County, Fla., on March 25 with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, he is charged with the murder of Alan R. Newsome.

Figueroa is the brother-in-law of the victim. Newsome’s body was found on the roadway after deputies were called around 12:15 a.m. March 18 to the Rosetown Trailer Park, 2964 Ulm Road. The slaying took place at Lot 28, according to the arrest warrants.

Three people were arrested on March 24 and charged with murder: T’zaiah La’Tonia Dukes and Ortegas Dwayne Jones, both 17, and Brentin Armani Coleman, 19, on a murder charge. Figueroa at that time remained at large.

Arrest warrants for Dukes and Jones allege the murder happened around 10 p.m. on March 18.

The warrants state that Newsome — a nurse at the Eisenhower Army Medical Center at Fort Gordon — was struck at least once in the head by a bullet from an unknown make and model firearm.

What we didn’t know previously was that Newsome was also struck twice in the head “with an unknown blunt object,” an allegation made in the arrest warrant for Dukes.

The arrest warrants also show that Dukes and Jones live in the mobile home park.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.