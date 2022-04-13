How you can support Allendale rebuild after storm damage

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The government of Allendale County is accepting disaster relief donations after storms raged through the area earlier this month.

The county is accepting items such as non-perishable food, monetary donations, and cleaning supplies. You can call 803-584-4556 or 706-360-0443 to find more information about how to send those supplies.

A bank account has been established at Palmetto State Bank for monetary donations. You can contact Donna Barnes at 803-584-2191 for more information.

If you still know of an area that is suffering storm damage, you can report it by calling 803-702-9207 or 803-702-9208.

