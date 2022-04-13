Submit Photos/Videos
Here’s how officials say the Constitutional Carry Law will impact us locally

By Clare Allen
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New gun law is in effect in Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp just signed what proponents call ‘constitutional carry’ into law.

Owners do not need a concealed weapons permit to carry a gun in public. We talked to local law enforcement about how the new law will impact us at home.

Georgia joins 20 other states in allowing guns in public, whether you have a permit or not.

MORE | Gun owners don’t think Constitutional Carry law will have impact on crime

“It doesn’t add any restrictions. If anything, it relaxes just a little bit,” said Captain Randall Norman, administrative services division commander, Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

If you want to buy a gun, you must go through a background check. There are some limitations.

“You would still need to have the concealed weapons permit if you are going to be transporting your firearm across state lines,” he said.

You still need a permit in South Carolina, so do not cross state lines without a permit.

MORE | WATCH: Kemp signs constitutional carry gun legislation

“Anyone who is considered to be a convinced felon, facing felony charges or has been treated for certain mental health issues, aren’t able to possess a firearm lawfully in the state of Georgia,” said Norman.

There are some places you cannot carry your firearm.

“You certainly are not able to carry on any federal institution. There are certain places, certain private businesses that will tell you, ‘hey we do not wish for you to bring your weapon onto our premises,” he said.

Norman encourages all gun owners to understand the laws behind using and carrying their weapons.

“Know your weapon and understand how to use your weapon. You always got to practice good gun safety to ensure you are not being careless possessing that firearm,” said Norman.

