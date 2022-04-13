Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Gov. Kemp signs legislation supporting Georgia’s ag industry

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, legislators, and other guests,...
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, legislators, and other guests, signed several bills for Georgia's agriculture.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, legislators, and other guests, signed his administration’s Georgia Grown Farm to Food Bank legislation, the Freedom to Farm Act, and a bill to expand the elementary agriculture education program.

Below is an excerpt from the bill signing ceremony:

HB 1150 - The Freedom to Farm Act

HB 1303 – Expansion of Elementary Agriculture Education

SB 396 – Farm to Food Bank

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Carswell (city of Waynesboro photo)
Waynesboro mayor pleads guilty to felony charges
Antoine Redfield, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Henri Ramone Beach.
Street gang members indicted for 8-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Two wanted for questioning in Wheeler Road aggravated assault
Windsor Spring Road.
Deputies respond to Windsor Spring Road accident
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Latest News

Washington County deputies help rescue crates of quail Wednesday morning.
Washington County deputies rescue stranded quails from roadway
Washington County deputies help rescue crates of quail Wednesday morning.
Washington Quail Run
The 2022 National Champion South Carolina Women's Basketball team was celebrated with a parade...
Gamecocks WBB celebrate 2022 national championship with parade in downtown Columbia
Arbrie Anthony
Family of 8-year-old killed in drive-by shooting reacts to indictment
Gang members indicted for 8-year-old death