Gov. Kemp signs legislation supporting Georgia’s ag industry

Lastly, but certainly not least, I am happy to sign SB 396, which was one of my legislative priorities this session.
In a time when the country is facing sky-high inflation due to policies coming out of Washington and after two years of battling the pandemic and its economic challenges, more Georgia families are facing food insecurity.
Our farmers are also facing rising costs and new economic hurdles, some of which prevent produce from making it to market due to high picking, packing, and shipping costs. SB 396 lays out a framework and helps cover those costs to provide more Georgians with fresh produce and protein. This benefits and strengthens both farming families and foodbanks.
The Farm to Foodbank legislation does something I’m always supportive of, it makes state government more efficient. By updating the code section of this program - first established in 1998 and both underutilized and never funded until now - we are connecting foodbanks in need directly with farmers who will benefit from being able to bring more products to market.
This program also helps food banks by giving them more resources to purchase Georgia Grown fresh produce, opens the market to stretch program funding, and enables them to better serve their clients.
I also want to thank those in the General Assembly who ensured proper funding for this program made it into the coming fiscal year’s budget. As I mentioned, this program had never been funded before. Now, we are investing $800,000 to bring new life into the program and combat food insecurity.
As someone who day in and day out addresses the concerns of Georgians in need, Commissioner Candice Broce of the Department of Human Services has also been a strong partner in this endeavor, and we appreciate all she has done to see this through. Unfortunately, she couldn’t be with us today, but we thank her for her continued support and service.
And before I sign this bill into law, I also want to thank Danah Craft of the Georgia Food Bank Association, the Georgia Farm Bureau, the Georgia Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association, and the Georgia Agribusiness Council for their support and for all they do to put quality food on Georgians’ tables.
Together, we are doing our part to fight hunger and chronic disease by increasing access to wholesome, nutritious foods while supporting the farm families that our state relies on.
With these bills and others that I will sign into law in the coming weeks, we once again underscore the importance of Georgia’s No. 1 industry; we further support the hardworking men and women who help to make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family and put food on our tables, in our grocery stores, and at our farmer’s markets; and we strengthen the values embodied by our farming families.