Gov. Kemp signs legislation supporting Georgia’s ag industry

I will be signing three bills into law this afternoon. The first of these is HB 1150, often referred to as the Freedom to Farm Act.

Since the very founding of Georgia centuries ago, agriculture has been the foundation of our economic success. Even after all these years of new economy job growth here in the No. 1 state for business, agribusiness continues to be our No. 1 industry. That will always be one of the defining traits of the Peach State.

As the global marketplace continues to react to Russia’s unprovoked and unjust war in Ukraine – Europe’s breadbasket – the importance of the ag sector here in America, and especially here in Georgia, will only continue to grow. Our farming families are more important than ever, and that’s one of many reasons why it’s so crucial we protect their way of life.

That’s why I’m thankful to the many partners who put years of study and hard work into what ultimately became HB 1150.

This legislation increases and clearly defines protection for both farmers and property owners while still addressing bad actors.

For three years, concerned parties on all sides have worked on this issue, and today we can finally bring their concerns to an end.

I want to thank Tom McCall and his team at the Georgia Farm Bureau for helping us get this legislation across the finish line. Tom originally carried this bill in the state House of Representatives in 2019, and now as president of the Farm Bureau, along with his public policy team led by Alex Bradford, he has seen it come to fruition.

I also want to recognize and thank Will Bentley and Jake Tench of the Georgia Agribusiness Council, Andres Villegas of the Georgia Forestry Association, Mike Giles and Abit Massey of the Georgia Poultry Federation, and all the many stakeholders who contributed their insight and support during the legislative process and the years that were put into this bill.