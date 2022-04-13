Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies respond to Windsor Spring Road accident

Windsor Spring Road.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently responding to a vehicle accident that occurred on the 4400 Block of Windsor Spring Road.

Dispatchers say the crash involved two vehicles, and one was an 18-wheeler.

Officials say a vehicle was broken down in the right lane when it was struck by a vehicle approaching from behind.

Windsor Spring Road accident location.
The southbound lanes are blocked. Motorists are advised to choose an alternate route if possible.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment. Check WRDW.com for updates.

