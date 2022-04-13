Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies with temps. in the upper 50s to low 60s early this morning.

Highs will return to the mid-80s this afternoon with a little more cloud cover expected. Overnight temps will fluctuate between the mid-50s and low 60s over the next several mornings. We are expected to stay dry today and most of Thursday which means pollen levels will stay elevated.

Our next chance for showers and a rumble of thunder will come on Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a Marginal (1/5) low risk for severe storms but the overall likelihood of impactful strong to severe storms remains low.

Temps are expected to remain in the 80s through the week and Easter Weekend. That front will likely stall to our south and then move back north for the weekend with means we’ll continue with the slight chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. Fortunately, as of now, the highest chance for rain looks to be in the evening on both days. Keep it here for the latest updates.

