Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly dry this evening into tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies after sunset. Temperatures will stay mild overnight thanks to clouds and light winds. Overnight lows will bottom out close to 60 by early Thursday.

Mostly cloudy and warm for the first part of Thursday. Our next chance for showers and a rumble of thunder will arrive Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a Marginal (1/5) low risk for severe storms but the overall likelihood of impactful strong to severe storms remains low. The cold front will be weakening by the time it reaches the CSRA, so coverage of showers and storms will likely stay scattered instead of widespread. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

Friday looks mostly dry during the day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures won’t be too cool behind the front. Morning lows Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Afternoon highs will get close to 80. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-12 mph.

Another cold front will approach the area this weekend. This will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday. Highs Saturday will be warm and get close to 80 in the afternoon. The front will stall near the CSRA Sunday and continue rain chances into the second half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be cooler in the mid-70s.

Wedge conditions are possible Monday, which means clouds, showers, and well below normal temperatures across the region. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

