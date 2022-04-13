Submit Photos/Videos
Street gang members indicted for 8-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

Arbrie Anthony
By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suspects responsible for the murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony have been indicted by the Grand Jury.

According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, the District Attorney’s Office presented a 25-count indictment against five members of the criminal street gang “Loyalty Over Everything” AKA “LOE”: Kendariss Brown, Antoine Redfield, Henri Beach, Destiny Rich, and Antionous Thomas.

Previous Coverage:

Officials say this was in connection to two shootings, the shooting death of Anthony on Jan. 8, and the shooting of two other juveniles in the same neighborhood on Jan. 6.

“The breadth and scope of this indictment is a signal to all who are involved in gang violence: this community will not stand for it, and this District Attorney’s Office is going to use everything at our disposal to remove you from our safe society,” says the release. “We are going to root out gang violence in this community, and we will not rest until justice is done for these victims.”

He says the case has been referred to the newly formed Violent Crimes Unit for the DA’s Office, and they expect further charges to follow as the investigation continues.

