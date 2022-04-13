Submit Photos/Videos
Alligator egg hunt returns to Phinizy Swamp Nature Park

By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids hunted for Easter eggs Wednesday at Phinizy Swamp for their annual alligator egg hunt.

It’s a sign Easter is right around the corner. It’s an event strictly for toddlers, and they had a great turnout.

“There’s a bunch of alligator eggs out in our events field and our play area. They’re going to go out there and hunt for their eggs,” said Kim Dillard.

Dillard organized this for toddlers. She says more than a hundred families came out.

“It’s so popular. Our waiting list became like more than twenty people, so we’re like ‘why don’t we just do two different sessions, and get as many people to come to enjoy and have fun,” said Dillard.

Callie Huiet brought her kids. She says activities like this are great for them.

“This is our first year doing this. It’s fun to get outside, be out in nature, and it’s like learning activities for the kids,” she said

Besides the hunt, the center set up six activities for families to explore. They’re happy to see everyone back for another year.

“It’s a lot of fun for them. A lot of fun for us just because all the smiles you see on the face,” said Dillard.

