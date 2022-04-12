‘We have to save our kids’: Mom speaks out on daughter’s bullying experience

EDGEFIELD COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - A mom of a student at Jet Middle School is speaking out, asking for more to be done about her daughter’s bullies at school.

She says she’s been pushing for answers and actions for months and has filed a report with the sheriff’s office.

The documents filed with Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detail the recent bullying incident Krista Fields’ daughter says she experienced at school. According to the report, it happened in the girl’s bathroom, and Fields says it is unacceptable.

“It’s frustrating,” she said. “Something has to be done.”

It all started in February 2021.

“It was some nasty text messages; then it got into death threats about the little girl saying she wanted to kill my child. How she was going to kill her,” said Fields.

Fields says it didn’t stop there.

“It got to every day at their break, during the day, a group of girls was coming up to my daughter saying, ‘she wants to fight.’ ‘She fixing to put you under,” said Fields.

In the incident report, she details what her daughter says happened. A group of girls threw wet paper towels and wet toilet paper on her while she was using the bathroom.

“Every kid deserves the right to go to school free of harm and not be fearful. That’s why I’m fighting,” she said.

After a psychological evaluation, her daughter started homebound schooling. She wants her daughter to feel safe.

The Edgefield County School District tells us it takes all incidents involving student safety and alleged bullying extremely seriously. Due to student privacy laws, they are not at liberty to provide details regarding this incident.

“If they can’t come to the administration, then they need to put somebody in place that these kids can come to. These kids are suicidal, these kids are cutting themselves, and they’re withdrawing from friends and family. We have to save our kids,” she said.

