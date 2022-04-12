Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Use Venmo? Tax changes are coming

Tennessee senator aims to reverse filing requirement
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Filing taxes can be confusing. If you use apps like Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, it could soon get even more complicated.

Until now, Venmo users didn’t have to report income they received through the app, if it was under $20,000.

As a part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress lowered that requirement to just $600.

“I feel like that’s really the thing that’s burdensome. For many, they don’t declare their income, and now, they have to [declare],” said Michael Harlen, a touring musician, who is primarily paid through Venmo.

The new requirement didn’t add up for Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) either.

“Think about all the small businesses, even individuals that, you know, basically have transactions back and forth. They’re now going to have to file new IRS forms,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty is now introducing the ‘SNOOP’ Act, short for Stop Nosy Obsessions with Online Payments. It would re-establish $20,000 as the minimum reporting requirement for those paid through apps.

“This is the process of trying to fix what should have never happened,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty faces an uphill battle. Right now, his bill only has support from Republicans.

The $600 threshold will go into effect for the 2023 tax season. According to Venmo’s tax experts, it only applies to earned taxable income, not reimbursements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shots fired on Washington Road
Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament on April 10,...
Tiger says patrons inspired him as much as he inspired them
cancer
I-TEAM: Deadly cancer hotspots uncovered across the CSRA
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Stolen truck
Community helps patron track down stolen truck

Latest News

Georgia voting stickers
Massive voter drive in Georgia looks ahead to 2022 elections
Classroom generic
South Carolina schools may face a new measure of success
Stacey Abrams visits Augusta on March 19, 2022.
Judge questions Abrams suit seeking unlimited contributions
Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capital on April 11, 2022.
Ga. elections chief finds 1,634 noncitizen voting attempts
The South Carolina Senate Finance Committee is getting ready to work on the state budget with a...
SC senators set to show how to pay for $2B tax cut plan