Urban League finds State of Black America is grim

ATLANTA - The National Urban League has released its annual report on the State of Black America, and its findings are grim.

This year’s Equality Index shows Black people still get only 73.9% of the pie white people enjoy. That’s slightly up from the revised 2020 Index of 73.7%.

Rooted in the Three-Fifths Compromise of 1787, which counted enslaved African Americans as “three-fifths” of a person, the index would be 100% under full equality.

While Black people have made gains in economic indicators and measures of health, they’ve fallen further behind white people in education, social justice and civic engagement, according to the Urban League.

Urban League President Marc Morial says the index shows how systemic racism has made life harder in many ways for people of color.

Saying that gerrymandering, voter suppression, misinformation and intimidation are being used to weaken Black voters’ voices at the ballot box, the civil rights organization is launching a “Reclaim Your Vote” campaign.

“Politicians have used these tactics for generations, to exclude voters of color and to give their parties an edge,” Morial said. “But never before has the nation seen such an insidious and coordinated campaign to obliterate the very principle of ‘one person, one vote’ from the political process.

“It is an astonishing reversal of a two-century moral arc that has bent, if slowly and unevenly, toward universal suffrage,” he said.

“Georgia is ground zero for voter suppression,” Morial said.

The Urban League released the report at an event at Clark Atlanta University featuring students from Atlanta’s four HBCUs, Urban League affiliate presidents from around the country, and other national civil rights leaders.

A companion poll with the report found an overwhelming majority Black Americans believe strongly in the power of their vote to make a difference when it comes to social and racial justice, police violence, and economic opportunity.

But almost as many agree that elected officials are not doing enough to protect voting rights, and are in fact doing more to limit voting rights than to protect them.

The full report is available at StateOfBlackAmerica.org.

