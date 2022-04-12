Suspect sought in first of two Broad Street shootings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name of the suspect in a shooting downtown that left one person injured.

It was one of two shootings within a few days on Broad Street.

Desmond Swearinger, 27, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting that occurred Thursday in the 500 block of Broad Street.

Swearinger is known to frequent the area East Boundary and is considered armed and dangerous.

Around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 500 block of Broad Street in front of the Pub to investigate a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her lower abdomen. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Witnesses said they saw her outside talking to two males about money, according to deputies.

One of the males was one around 6 feet 2 inches tall with dreadlocks and wearing black and camo pants, white and black shirt with white and tan sneakers and a black hat. Supposedly the suspect is known as “Pablo.” The other suspect was around the same height range wearing all black and goes by the name “Sims,” deputies said.

It’s unclear which of the suspects Swearinger is thought to be. He’s described as 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Authorities released a photo of him.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Brian Manecke at 706-821-1464 or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1080.

The shooting was the first of two within five blocks of each other on Broad Street.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, two people were shot at Broad and 10th streets . The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A second victim drove himself to the hospital and was stable.

Also on Sunday, vehicle-to-vehicle gunshots were fired on Washington Road near Alexander Drive. No one was reported injured.

