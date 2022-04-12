Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect sentenced to decades for slaying USC Aiken student

Chandler Mann
Chandler Mann(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After pleading guilty to the murder of a University of South Carolina Aiken student, a defendant was sentenced this week to 45 years.

Chandler Mann was arrested more than a year ago in connection with the slaying of Silver Bluff High School graduate Jeremiah Duncan. The USC Aiken student was found Feb. 4, 2020, shot in the head in a vehicle at Gunter Road and Talatha Church Road in Aiken County.

On Monday, Mann went before the circuit court judge and pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder.

He was sentenced to 45 years for the murder charge and 30 years for the attempted murder charge, according to prosecutors. Theses charges will run concurrently.

He received credit for his pre-trial incarceration pursuant to South Carolina law.

Judy Duncan launched Jeremiah's Sports Foundation in memory of her son.
Judy Duncan launched Jeremiah's Sports Foundation in memory of her son.(WRDW)

After his death, Duncan’s family created Jeremiah’s Sports Foundation to provide college scholarships to youths in the CSRA.

High school seniors who fulfill the requirements could receive $500 to $2,000. At least one scholarship will be used toward a student of Silver Bluff High School, Duncan’s alma mater.

The application deadline for the next round is May 1.

You can find the list of requirements here.

